Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). "Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh reached Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia. He was received by Major General Bukhteev Yury Nikolaevich at the Airport," said a tweet from the office of Defence Minister.

Singh is visiting Moscow from September 3-5, 2020 at the invitation of Defence Minister of Russian Federation General Shergei Shoigu to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member States in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II, a Defence Ministry release on Tuesday said. During his visit, the Defence Minister is also scheduled to meet Defence Minister General Shoigu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

"India and Russia are privileged strategic partners. The present visit marks one of many high political level interactions, which the two countries engage in regularly," the Ministry said.