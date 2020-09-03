Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: Electronics could stop 40 per cent of big truck rear crashes

“This is an important countermeasure to that.” Trucks with collision warning systems reduced rear crashes by 44 per cent, while automatic emergency braking cut rear crashes by 41 per cent, the study found. To reach his conclusions, Teoh examined crash data per vehicle mile travelled at 62 trucking companies that use tractor-trailers or other trucks weighing at least 33,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms).

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:57 IST
Study: Electronics could stop 40 per cent of big truck rear crashes
Representative Image

Safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40 per cent of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles, a new study has found. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a research group supported by auto insurers, also found that when the rear crashes happened, the systems cut the speeds by over 50 per cent, reducing damage and injuries.

The institute called on the federal government to require the systems on new large trucks and said many truck fleet operators are already adding emergency braking on their own. "Rear-end crashes with trucks and other vehicles happen a lot, often with horrible consequences," said Eric Teoh, the institute's director of statistical services who did the study. "This is an important countermeasure to that." Trucks with collision warning systems reduced rear crashes by 44 per cent, while automatic emergency braking cut rear crashes by 41 per cent, the study found.

To reach his conclusions, Teoh examined crash data per vehicle mile travelled at 62 trucking companies that use tractor-trailers or other trucks weighing at least 33,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms). The study found about 2,000 crashes that happened over more than 2 billion miles (3.2 billion kilometers) traveled from 2017 through 2019. The study compared trucks from the same companies that were equipped with collision warning alone, automatic emergency braking, and no crash prevention features at all, the IIHS said.

The IIHS also found that trucks equipped with a collision warning system had 22 per cent fewer crashes than those without either technology. For automatic emergency braking, the figure was 12 per cent. "This is important information for trucking companies and drivers who are weighing the costs and benefits of these options on their next vehicles," Teoh said.

The institute says US crashes involving large trucks rose by nearly one-third since hitting a record low in 2009. A total of 4,136 people died in such crashes in 2018, with 119 of the deaths in rear-end crashes. Messages were left seeking comment from the two federal agencies that regulate heavy trucks, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents independent truckers, said it can't accept the study's conclusions because it did not include real-world factors such as driver training and experience or a carrier's safety record. AAA and other groups that have studied automatic emergency braking and other driver assist features have found that they don't work properly all of the time. But Teoh said his study still found that they prevent or mitigate the severity of crashes, and their performance is improving.

The systems use cameras, radar or other sensors to check the roadway. Some just warn the driver of hazards, while more sophisticated emergency braking systems will actually brake the truck. In the US, there are no requirements for either system, but automatic emergency braking with forward collision warning has been required by the European Union on all new large trucks since late 2013, the institute said.

The systems could prevent horrific crashes that happen when trucks don't stop for slower or stopped traffic in freeway construction zones, Teoh said. A crash with those circumstances happened in July 2019 in Indianapolis, killing a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters. Prosecutors alleged that a semi driver was travelling 65 mph (105 kilometers per hour) when his rig hit a line of traffic in a construction zone. Authorities charged the driver with reckless homicide and said he didn't start braking until the rig slammed into the first of several vehicles. Five other vehicles were hit and seven more people were injured.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

European shares hit over 1-month high ahead of services, retail sales data

European shares rose on Thursday amid signs of a global economic recovery and hopes of more stimulus measures, with eyes on local service-sector and retail sales data that is likely to show sustained growth.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ...

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. That has prompted some politicians an...

COVID-19: Uttarakhand BJP office to remain closed till Sept 6

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state office shall remain closed due to COVID-19 till September 6, informed State media chief, Dr Devendra Bhasin, on Thursday. The BJP state office has been closed as a preventive measure and for sanitisation...

Man held for alleged drug trafficking remanded in NCB custody

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded an alleged contraband dealer, arrested in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB till Septem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020