Philippines reports lowest daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than one month

Manila [The Philippines], September 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines reported 1,987 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest daily increase in more than one month in the Southeast Asian country. The last time the daily new cases in the Philippines fell below 2,000 was on July 29, which stood at 1,834, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The total number of confirmed cases in the country surged to 228,403 on Thursday. The DOH said that the number of recoveries rose to 159,475 after 880 more patients recovered, while 65 more patients died, bringing the death toll to 3,688.

Metro Manila topped the five regions or provinces with the highest number of daily confirmed cases reported on Thursday with 818, followed by Cavite province, south of Manila, 153; Laguna province, south of Manila, 125; Negros Occidental in the central Philippines, 122; and Rizal province, east of Manila, 78. (ANI/Xinhua)