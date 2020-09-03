Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign companies have responsibility to abide by rules, regulations issued by Indian govt: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday dismissed Chinese statements over Centre banning 118 more mobile apps saying that India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:44 IST
Foreign companies have responsibility to abide by rules, regulations issued by Indian govt: MEA
Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday dismissed Chinese statements over Centre banning 118 more mobile apps saying that India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world. "India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world, this includes internet companies and digital technology companies," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly virtual briefing.

"However, they have a responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by departments of the government of India...," he said. His comments came in response to a question about the Chinese reaction on the recent app ban by India.

"...And particularly those rules and regulations, which pertain to data security and privacy of data. You would have seen the announcement by MeitY yesterday where they have said -- the activities that these apps have engaged in are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," MEA spokesperson said. "So what I can say is that we remain open, we continue to open FDI in the country including in the area of internet technology. However, we would like to say that the companies when they operate here, they have to operate in accordance with the regulatory framework of the government of India," he added.

The Chinese government on Thursday objected and expressed concerns over India's decision to ban 118 mobile applications. Speaking at a press briefing, Gao Feng, the spokesperson of Chinese Commerce Ministry, said India has abused national security by imposing "discriminate restrictions" on Chinese companies, state-run Global Times reported.

Urging India to reconsider its move, Gao said, "China-India economic and trade cooperation yields mutual benefits." He asserted that China has always asked its companies to comply with international and local rules and regulations in their overseas operations.

"We hope that the Indian side will work with the Chinese side to maintain hard-won bilateral cooperation and development so as to build an open and fair business environment for international investors and services providers including Chinese companies," he was quoted as saying. The Indian government on Wednesday decided to block 118 mobile apps including PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, WeChat Work and WeChat in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities, which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India and public order.

The decision came amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh and nearly two months after the government banned 59 China-linked apps.

TRENDING

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Abuse victims hope Jamaica election brings long-awaited women's shelters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to halt new political ads in week before U.S. Election Day

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the U.S. Election Day on Nov. 3, bowing to concern that its platform could once again be exploited to interfere with the election. Facebook also said...

Thai Airways opens diner for customers craving in-flights meals

More than 100 diners craving in-flight meals after months of travel restrictions flocked to Thai Airways International Pcls offices on Thursday to try a new pop-up restaurant and get a reminder of the forgotten flavours of on-board dining.T...

EXCLUSIVE-UK trade minister reverses decision to remove think tank meetings from public register

British trade minister Liz Truss has reversed a decision to remove meetings she held with an influential free-market think tank from the public record, a move the opposition Labour Party said raised questions about lobbying in government.Tw...

Africa CDC urges all nations to join WHO's COVAX vaccine initiative

All nations should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of Africas diseases control body said on Thursday. The World Health Organisation WHO said 76 ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020