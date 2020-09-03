Left Menu
India to China: Way ahead is negotiations, completely disengage and restore peace

India has urged China to sincerely engage with it to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India has urged China to sincerely engage with it to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation. Speaking at the weekly briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the way ahead is negotiations both through diplomatic and military channels.

"Indian side is committed to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue. We strongly urge Chinese side to sincerely engage with Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring peace and tranquillity in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation in accordance with agreements and protocol," Srivastava said. India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

At least two rounds of Brigade-Commander level talks have taken place ever since China tried to unilaterally change the status quo. "Ground commanders are still holding discussion to resolve the situation. We reiterate the consensus reached between the two foreign ministers and special representatives that the situation in the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters," the spokesperson said.

India has once again blamed China for the present tensions at the border. "It is clear that situation we witnessed for the past four months is a direct result of actions taken by Chinese side that sought to effect unilateral change of status quo. These actions are violations of bilateral agreements and protocol which ensured peace and tranquillity in the border areas for close to three decades," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

