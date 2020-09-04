Left Menu
G20 Foreign Ministers call for coordinated reopening of borders to boost economic recovery

Foreign ministers of the world's 20 largest economies (G20) have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek a reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic in a coordinated manner for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery. The meeting was hosted by Saudi Arabia in a virtual format.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 04-09-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 01:02 IST
Foreign ministers of the world's 20 largest economies (G20) during a virtual meeting on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign ministers of the world's 20 largest economies (G20) have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek a reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic in a coordinated manner for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery.The meeting was hosted by Saudi Arabia in a virtual format. "During the meeting, foreign ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families, and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in light of the protective measures given by health organisations and national regulation during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who participated at G20 meet, called for standardised testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results. "Participated at G20 Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting. To facilitate more cross-border movement of people, proposed that we standardise-testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results, quarantine procedures and movement and transit protocols," EAM S Jaishankar tweeted.

During the meeting, the G20 ministers agreed that "coordinating precautionary measures on cross-border management" was instrumental for making the post-coronavirus reopening of borders safe for lives and livelihoods. "Reopening borders, in accordance with all the protective measures and national regulations, will help our economies to thrive, people to prosper, and will, of course, bring hope for humanity to have faith in cooperating to overcome the pandemic," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said.

The ministers expressed their deep condolences for the huge loss of human life and tragic impacts caused by COVID-19 and acknowledged the efforts and commitment of frontline workers to public health and safety.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

