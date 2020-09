Entertainment News Roundup: Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition; David Blaine pulls off high flying and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein's bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct claims against the disgraced former producer, but an attorney for accusers pledged to oppose the plan. The $35.2 million proposal filed on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware was financed by insurers and includes $17 million to settle sexual misconduct claims in various courts as well as a lawsuit by New York's attorney general.

David Blaine pulls off high flying balloon 'Ascension' stunt

Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday, ascending nearly 25,000 feet (7,600 meters) into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth. "It's like magic, it feels like I'm floating in the air," Blaine said on a radio to his team of aides back on the ground after gently lifting off from a desert airstrip in Page, Arizona, connected to dozens of balloons in an event he called "Ascension."

Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move

Britain's Prince Harry and his American-born wife Meghan have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family. Under the deal, whose value was not disclosed, the couple will produce films and series ranging from children's shows to scripted content, the streaming platform said on Wednesday.

Watchdog orders Netflix to block 'Cuties' film in Turkey

Turkey's broadcasting watchdog said on Thursday it will order Netflix to block access locally to the soon-to-be-released French film "Cuties" on grounds that it contains images of child exploitation. The ruling came ahead of the film's Sept. 9 international release on the U.S. online streaming service and followed recent media reports of Turkish government interference in a separate planned Netflix series featuring a gay character.

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy. Johnson, 48, said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the virus about 2-1/2 weeks ago from "very close family friends" whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

Russia's Bolshoi Theatre reopens with a socially distanced 'Don Carlo'

Russia's opera aficionados will flock to the Bolshoi Theatre for the first time in almost six months on Sunday, wearing masks and sitting apart in a half-empty auditorium for a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlo". The landmark venue in central Moscow closed its doors on March 17 as coronavirus cases mounted in and around the capital, the worst-hit region in the country.

Nintendo to re-release Mario games in 35th anniversary year

Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday it would re-release classic titles featuring popular character Mario for a limited time on its hit Nintendo Switch console to mark 35 years since the launch of landmark game "Super Mario Bros". The release will help bolster the Switch device's bare gaming pipeline ahead of the key year-end shopping season and could provide some succor to investors who have long lamented the Japanese company's reluctance to take greater advantage of its back catalog of hit titles.

K-Pop band BTS to become multimillionaire shareholders with label's IPO

Members of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS are expected to become multimillionaire shareholders after receiving shares in their label, Big Hit Entertainment, as it prepares an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million). This week, BTS scored Korea's first-ever no. 1 spot on the main U.S. Billboard music chart with breezy disco hit "Dynamite". Their first all-English language single hit the spot for mainstream U.S. pop fans, with a Youtube video garnering more than 284 million views already.

Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, pausing production of 'The Batman': U.S. media

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, causing production in Britain on the set of his film "The Batman" to pause, Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday. Warner Bros., the Hollywood studio behind the movie, said in a statement that "a member of 'The Batman' production" had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. "Filming is temporarily paused," the Warner Bros. statement added.

'Tenet' tests American appetite for coronavirus movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Hollywood breathed a sigh of relief last weekend when "Tenet" brought in a solid $53.6 million in Europe and other markets, suggesting that audiences are hungry for new content and prepared to put up with social distancing and masks to see them on big indoor screens.