Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle shipReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 07:34 IST
The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.
The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 kilometers north-north west off the coast of Amami Oshima island, and a life jacket and a carcass of cattle were collected in the area, it said.
The coastguard said earlier on Friday it was still searching for more than 40 crew members who went missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amami Oshima
- New Zealand
- China
- East China Sea
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New Zealand reports five new confirmed cases of coronavirus
New Zealand to deploy more NZDF personnel to Republic of Korea
Health News Roundup: Brazil sees early signs coronavirus spread is slowing; New Zealand reports five new confirmed cases and more
Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System
New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre