Fire rages on supertanker off Sri Lanka, one crew presumed dead

Fire rages on supertanker off Sri Lanka, one crew presumed deadReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:16 IST
A Philippine crew member missing from a supertanker hit by fire off the Sri Lankan coast is presumed dead, a spokesman for the navy of the Indian Ocean nation said on Friday.
The fire was still raging on the New Diamond tanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil, said the spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva. There were 23 crew on board.
