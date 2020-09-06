Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine confirms over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 35 related deaths

Ukraine has registered 2,107 new coronavirus cases, down from a record 2,836 on Saturday, and 35 related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the National Security and Defense Council's monitoring center said on Sunday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:50 IST
Ukraine confirms over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 35 related deaths
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Kiev [Ukraine], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine has registered 2,107 new coronavirus cases, down from a record 2,836 on Saturday, and 35 related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the National Security and Defense Council's monitoring center said on Sunday. Updated data takes the cumulative tally to 135,894 cases and 2,846 deaths. The number of recoveries has increased by 578 to 62,227 over the given period.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a briefing on Sunday that over 8,700 children and nearly 12,000 health workers have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Kiev registered most of the new cases -- 240. The capital is followed by the Lviv region with 188 cases and the Ivano-Frankivsk region with 176 cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...

Patnaik thanks Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha's disaster preparedness

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing the coastal states disaster preparedness, and said his government always makes efforts to address the needs of vulnerable people....

One of 12 crest gates lifted as Andhra's Srisailam reservoir nears capacity

With the heavy inflow of floodwater, the irrigation authorities have lifted one of the 12 crest gates of the Srisailam reservoir after its water level reached the full capacity of 885 feet on Sunday. The officials lifted one of the 12 crest...

Kejriwal kickstarts Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign

The Delhi governments 10-week anti-dengue campaign commenced on Sunday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it. The 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign seeks to build a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020