Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial in PNB fraud case begins in UK
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial began on Monday at the Westminster Magistrate's Court in London.ANI | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:06 IST
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial began on Monday at the Westminster Magistrate's Court in London. Nirav Modi joined in the trial through a video link from Wandsworth prison in South London.
Earlier in the day, a team of Enforcement Directorate arrived in London. In May, the trial of Modi has been adjourned until September after a week of extraordinary drama at the Westminster Magistrate's Court in Central London.
Nirav Modi, wanted in India on the charges of fraud and money-laundering, was arrested in March 2019 in London and charged with money laundering and defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 11,000 crore.
ALSO READ
London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck in an open position
UK PM Johnson says failure to reopen schools not an option - Sunday Telegraph
UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says
Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane
Critical road infra building to put India on par with US, UK in 2 years: Gadkari