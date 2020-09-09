Left Menu
Development News Edition

Invest in J-K: PHD Chamber appeals to global players

Noting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved in the last one year post-abrogation of Article 370, Chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kashmir Chapter) Baldev Singh Raina appealed to investors across the world to come and invest in the Union Territory.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:05 IST
Invest in J-K: PHD Chamber appeals to global players
PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza (L) during a conversation with Chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kashmir Chapter) Baldev Singh Raina (R) (Video grab: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

Noting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved in the last one year post-abrogation of Article 370, Chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kashmir Chapter) Baldev Singh Raina appealed to investors across the world to come and invest in the Union Territory. In a free-wheeling conversation with Amjad Ayub Mirza, a PoK activist who is based in Glasgow, Raina highlighted how development projects in Jammu and Kashmir have been on the fast track for the last one year and described ways to boost the Union Territory's economy.

"There has been a difference (in the situation) now and one year before. Earlier, a person used to think twice before coming to Jammu and Kashmir. Now, it is an opportunity for investors across the world to come here. I urge them to come to Jammu and Kashmir and set up their businesses and projects to boost the economy," Raina said. He stated that the policies of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) have been prepared for every segment be it development, education, horticulture and animal husbandry, terming them as "neat and clean" policies.

"Around 30-40 lakh youth are unemployed in Kashmir. How will they get employment if there is no investment here? We want those big industries should be set up here so that employment gets generated," Raina said. He said that he recently met LG Manoj Sinha regarding the need to revive and strengthen cottage and small-scale industries in the Union Territory.

"Kashmiri women make shawls at their homes itself. These industries were on the top at one point of time earlier but declined years ago. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's dream is that every house is an industry. In this context, we met the LG and suggested various measures to revive these industries," Raina said. He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with a salubrious climate and a system should be formulated so that the business sector flourish in the Union Territory and income can be generated, thereby helping to build the economy stronger.

Talking about strengthening connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Raina suggested that there should be 150 daily domestic flights to the Union Territory and direct connections with 10 countries. "We went to Bali recently and studied that place. It's a small town. There are 350 flights per day and nearly 400 five-star hotels in Bali. We told the government that they should take the initiative to start 150 domestic flights and 10 direct connections with 10 countries. Right now, there are 50 flights coming to Jammu and Kashmir from places like Delhi, Jammu and Mumbai," he said.

He informed that work on Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway bridge is expected to be completed in another two years, thereby strengthening connectivity between Udhampur and Banihal. Speaking about the development projects underway elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, Raina said, "Work on Sonmarg to Leh tunnel is going on. We have also requested for a tunnel to be constructed on Mughal road. On Jammu-Srinagar highway. 80 per cent of phone lines have been set up and only the Ramban-Banihal stretch remains."

He also said he sees Jammu and Kashmir being integrated with the rest of India in the next five years with the completion of these development projects. Asked about the situation in PoK where infrastructure including education and medical have collapsed completely, Raina said, "India is one country which can take care of other people. We want people to join us as they are lagging behind. We welcome them here." (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Include Mathura in NCR to boost tourism: Hema Malini

Pitching for the inclusion of Mathura in the national capital region NCR, local MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said that it will boost tourism in the temple town. Talking to a group of reporters through a virtual meeting, the parliamentarian a...

Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways t...

RPI supports Kangana Ranaut, hold protest outside Mumbai airport

Hours after Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, his party workers launched a protest outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The party leaders were...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus "terror" as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the Belarus authorities of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes.Maxim Znak was the latest figure to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020