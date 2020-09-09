Left Menu
Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways to boost bilateral relations.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:48 IST
Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov in Moscow on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways to boost bilateral relations. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he had a "fruitful meeting" with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov and thanked him for his efforts in facilitating the return of Indian nationals.

"A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines. Thanked him for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals. Discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. Agreed to further enhance our Strategic Partnership in all spheres," he said. Recently, hundreds of Indian students and businessmen were repatriated from Kyrgyzstan under the Government of India's Vande Bharat Mission, an initiative aimed at bringing back Indian nationals amid COVID-19 induced travel restrictions.

In a separate tweet, Jaishankar said he had a "warm meeting" with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and expressed satisfaction with the growing bilateral and regional cooperation. "A warm meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Pleased with our growing bilateral and regional cooperation. Highly value this strategic partnership," the External Affairs Minister said.

Earlier today, Jaishankar extended greetings to Tajikistan on its 29th Independence Day. "Congratulate my colleague FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the Government and people of Tajikistan on their Independence Day. Our strategic partnership continues to reach newer heights," he said in a morning tweet.

Tajikistan became an independent country in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, the SCO Foreign Ministers' meet is slated to be held in the Russian capital on September 10. (ANI)

