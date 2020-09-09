PoK activist writes to UK lawmaker over threats British Kashmiris face from Pakistanis

A political activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shabir Choudhry has written to UK Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, apprising her about the serious threat British Kashmiris face from some Pakistanis on the street of England and urged British authorities to take appropriate steps to take action against growing menace. In a letter to Debbie Abrahams, who is a Chairperson All Parties Parliamentary Group, on Wednesday, Choudhry cited the recent incident during which a peaceful demonstration outside Pakistani Consulate in Bradford was interrupted by some 'trouble makers' and Pakistan supporters. He said that such incidents highlighted the serious threat to Kashmiris' face in the UK.

The protest was called in support of British citizen Tanveer Ahmed who was arrested, beaten up, dragged, insulted and put in prison without any charges in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Tanveer was tortured and arrested after he removed Pakistani flag from Dadyal in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on August 14.

"To protest against his illegal arrest and detention, Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) arranged a demonstration outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford. The JKNIA had permission from the police to hold this protest," the letter read. "In order to intimidate Kashmiri nationalists and create chaos, the Consulate allowed their supporters and some trouble makers to assemble at the same spot. As expected, this created a serious tension. The supporters of Pakistan started using foul language and intimidate the other group which is pro-people, pro-peace and pro-Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

Choudhry said that the Pakistani controlled media and their foot soldiers started making allegations and hurling threats that these people will not be allowed to continue their activities in Britain. "In my view, this is a serious threat to community relations, peace and harmony and to our fundamental rights. I hope APPG and the British authorities will take appropriate steps to nip in the bud this growing menace," he said. (ANI)