MoS Muraleedharan attends 10th EASFM meet

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday attended the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' (EASFM) Meeting virtually, during which views upon international and regional developments including COVID-19 were discussed, informed the Ministry of External Affairs.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 07:27 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday attended the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' (EASFM) Meeting virtually, during which views upon international and regional developments including COVID-19 were discussed, informed the Ministry of External Affairs. "The Ministers exchanged views on the current regional and international developments including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cooperation to achieve a speedy and sustainable recovery," the ministry said in a statement.
"Minister Of State in his remarks appreciated Vietnam's efforts, as ASEAN Chair, for providing continued stewardship towards a 'Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN' in the difficult and uncertain times marked by COVID-19 pandemic," it added. He underlined the key role played by EAS (East India Summit) as a leading mechanism of the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated India's support to make it "stronger and more responsive". (ANI)
