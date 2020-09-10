Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca CEO says COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by end of year despite pause in trials

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Wednesday expressed hopes that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the pharmaceutical company would be ready by the end of 2020 or early 2021, despite having to pause clinical trials.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:05 IST
AstraZeneca CEO says COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by end of year despite pause in trials
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Wednesday expressed hopes that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the pharmaceutical company would be ready by the end of 2020 or early 2021, despite having to pause clinical trials. Earlier this week, the UK-Swedish company reportedly froze the trials after discovering that one participant was sick with transverse myelitis. This condition results in the inflammation of parts of the spinal cord and may be caused by infections, among other things. The Financial Times newspaper subsequently reported that AstraZeneca might resume clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine early next week.

"We could still have a vaccine by the end of this year, early next year," Soriot said at an event hosted by the Tortoise media group, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper. According to the CEO, it is common to have such pauses in trials. The only difference is that usually, the whole world is not watching.

"Even so, I still think we are on track for having a set of data that we would submit before the end of the year [for regulatory approval]," he added. The vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the Oxford University's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group is in phase 3 trials, which is the final stage before safety and efficacy data can be submitted to health regulators for approval.

More than 50,000 people worldwide have been taking part in the clinical studies to see whether the candidate vaccine, known as AZD1222, can develop an immune response to COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Number of containment zones rises to 1,272; maximum in southwest, lowest in northeast Delhi

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital has gone up to over 1,200, with the maximum 234 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 29 in northeast Delhi, according to government data. There are 1,272 co...

Cash conservation, adequate liquidity to help Hindalco deliver sustained performance : Birla

Hindalco Industries Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday said cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help the company deliver sustained performance despite the current tough environment on account of the COVID-19 pan...

School shuts in Spain's Basque Country after teachers test COVID-19 positive

Authorities in Spains Basque Country region said on Thursday they had shut down a primary school after several teachers tested positive for COVID-19, the first to be closed entirely in the week classrooms reopened across the country. Studen...

2G scam: HC seeks replies of A Raja, others on CBI, ED pleas for early hearing of appeals

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked former telecom minister A Raja and others to respond to the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing of their appeals challenging the acquittal of individuals and firms in the 2G spectrum allocation scam ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020