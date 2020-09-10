Left Menu
Development News Edition

WWF Goodwill Ambassador 'harassed' on Islamabad road

Goodwill Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and an adventure athlete, Samar Khan, on Thursday said that she had been harassed in Islamabad by a motorcyclist.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:58 IST
WWF Goodwill Ambassador 'harassed' on Islamabad road
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Goodwill Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and an adventure athlete, Samar Khan, on Thursday said that she had been harassed in Islamabad by a motorcyclist. The athlete took to Twitter and shared the entire harassment episode, Ary News reported.

She said that she was cycling in the capital when an office going person groped her. "He was carrying an office bag and slowed down his vehicle near my cycle," she said adding that the man then groped her and patted her back multiple times. Samar Khan said that the man sped away after the incident as she tried to follow him on her cycle. "Since I was on a cycle, I lost his sight," she said adding that she would have set an example out of that man if he would have been caught.

She further lamented over the behaviour of the passers-by and asked as to why such incidents are taken casually and people just move on without taking serious notice of such acts. "Three to four people saw it happening but did nothing to stop it," the WWF goodwill ambassador narrated.

Pakistan is ranked by the Global Gender Gap Index 2018 as the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women and the second-worst in the world (ranked 148th) in terms of gender equality. Sexual crimes, domestic violence, abductions, forced conversions and the trafficking of women and girls is rapidly rising.

A Lahore-based non-governmental organization, White Ribbon Pakistan reported that 47,034 women faced sexual violence, over 15 000 cases of honour crimes were registered, and over 5,500 kidnappings of women took place between 2004 and 2016. The US State Department also in its 2018 Trafficking in Persons report stated, "The Government of Pakistan does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking." Also, the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan, UN Women and other agencies estimate that the numbers of victims of trafficking in Pakistan run into the thousands. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cannot confirm or deny capital transaction deals: RIL

Reliance Industries on Thursday declined to comment on a possible capital transaction which the company said may or may not be in the works. The company said that it evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.The statement comes in...

Portugal 'regrets' England's decision to remove country from safe travel list

Portugals foreign ministry said on Thursday it regrets Englands decision to reimpose a quarantine regime for travellers from mainland Portugal, which has hit the tourism-dependent country hard. We regret the British decision to exclude main...

Over 70 per cent COVID-19 patients recover in Nepal despite spike in cases

The number of COVID-19 recoveries and infection has continued to rise simultaneously in recent days in Nepal, record from Ministry of Health and Population has shown. By Thursday Nepal has recorded total of 50,465 cases of Coronavirus cases...

Israeli mask maker Sonovia awaits China coronavirus lab result

An Israeli company expects to receive results in the coming week from a Beijing lab that will test whether a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralise 99 of COVID-19, even after being washed multiple times. Sonovia says its reusabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020