Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford vaccine phase 3 trials resume after halt over safety concerns

The third phase of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK, days after they were halted over safety concerns.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:42 IST
Oxford vaccine phase 3 trials resume after halt over safety concerns
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The third phase of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial has resumed in the UK, days after it was halted over safety concerns. AstraZeneca said on Saturday that it received confirmation from the United Kingdom's Medicines Health Regulatory Authority that it was safe to resume clinical trials, CNBC reported.

AstraZeneca, a UK-based biopharma giant, had announced on Tuesday that the phase 3 testing of its COVID-19 vaccine being developed by it with Oxford University has been put on hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom. The company said that that the "standard review process triggered a voluntary pause" to all global trials on September 6 so that independent committees and internal regulators could review the safety data.

"Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so," Astra Zeneca said in a statement. While trials can now resume in the UK, the status of trials elsewhere remains unclear.

"The company will continue to work with health authorities across the world and be guided as to when other clinical trials can resume to provide the vaccine broadly, equitably and at no profit during this pandemic," the statement said. The University of Oxford, which developed the vaccine in partnership with AstraZeneca, said on Saturday that some 18,000 people have so far received the vaccination in trials.

"In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety," it said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Osmania Hospital protest over lack of medical facilities

The junior doctors of Hyderabads Osmania General Hospital held a protest on Saturday alleging lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients. The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are for...

Motor racing-Fifth on the grid is more than Ferrari expected, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc qualified fifth for Ferraris 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Saturday and said it was more than he could have expected.The sports most successful team, who have made history with the likes of Niki Lauda and Mi...

Oppn MPs give notices in Parl seeking discussion on India-China standoff: Sources

Several opposition MPs have given notices in Parliament seeking a discussion on the India-China standoff at the LAC, sources said on Saturday. They said the opposition leaders are expected to raise this issue during the meeting of floor lea...

Students with high temperature but not COVID positive will be allowed to take NEET exam: Official

After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020