Fresh clashes between Taliban, Afghan army result in multiple casualties

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Clashes between the Afghan army and the Taliban in the country's southern province of Kandahar and eastern province of Nangarhar have left at least six insurgents killed and many others injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing officials. "This morning, the Taliban attacked a number of security checkpoints in the Maiwand district [Kandahar province]," Khwaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps, said.

The attack was repelled by the Afghan air force, with the airstrikes killing six Taliban insurgents and injuring three others, according to the military official. Some of the Taliban's equipment was also destroyed, he added.

In a separate clash in the Zojan Qala area of the Sherzad district of Nangarhar, a clash between the army and insurgents left at least 13 casualties on the Taliban's part, including nine Pakistanis, Attallah Khogyani, the governor's spokesman, said. The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter. (ANI/Sputnik)