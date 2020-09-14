Left Menu
Development News Edition

US welcomes Serbia's intention to designate Hezbollah as terrorist organisation: Pompeo

The United States has welcomed Serbia's intention to recognise the Lebanese-based Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organisation, calling on other countries to follow the lead, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 03:49 IST
US welcomes Serbia's intention to designate Hezbollah as terrorist organisation: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has welcomed Serbia's intention to recognise the Lebanese-based Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organisation, calling on other countries to follow the lead, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement on Sunday (local time). Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed an agreement committing Belgrade to recognising Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation during his visit to Washington last week, where he attended talks with US President Donald Trump and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. Kosovo already designated Hezbollah's military wing last year and extended the designation upon its political wing in June.

"Serbia's announcement that it will designate Hizballah as a terrorist organization in its entirety is another significant step limiting this Iranian backed terrorist group's ability to operate in Europe," the statement read. Pompeo described Serbia's announcement as "dominoes ... falling on Hizballah's European operations," urging the countries to designate the organisation in its entirety with no distinction between its military and political wings.

"We urge all countries in Europe and elsewhere to take whatever action they can to prevent Hizballah operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating on their territories," the statement added. Hezbollah was established in the 1980s as a paramilitary and political organisation originating in Lebanon's Shiite population. The group initially aimed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah's military wing is also active in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....

Mayor of Bogota, Colombia, calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota begged forgiveness on Sunday and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombias capital the past week left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured. Protests in Bogota and satellite city Soacha began following the d...

Japan's ruling party to hold leadership vote on Monday after Abe's sudden resignation

Tokyo Japan, September 14 ANISputnik Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP will elect its new president following an unexpected resignation by the partys leader and longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. The ruling partys...

Police busts adulterated honey, puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack

Police on Sunday busted an adulterated honey and puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack and arrested one person. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. The unit used to manufacture duplicate items at Chamada Godown Gali of Ranihat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020