Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Japan agree to advance defence cooperation to realise free, open India-Pacific

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane and Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), Chief of Staff General, Goro Yuasa, on Monday, had a telephonic discussion during which they agreed to advance defence cooperation and exchanges between the two countries to realise a free and open India -Pacific region.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:34 IST
India, Japan agree to advance defence cooperation to realise free, open India-Pacific
India and Japan flags. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane and Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF), Chief of Staff General, Goro Yuasa, on Monday, had a telephonic discussion during which they agreed to advance defence cooperation and exchanges between the two countries to realise a free and open India -Pacific region. "General Yuasa, the Chief of Staff, #JGSDF held a discussion with General MM Naravane, the Chief of the Army Staff, #IndianArmy (IA) over the phone on September 14th. Both generals agreed to advance JGSDF-IA defense cooperation/exchanges to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific"," the JGSDF tweeted.

India- Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims in the South China Sea.

Beijing rising assertiveness against counter claimants in East and South Sea has resulted in unprecedented agreement across the Indo-Pacific. According to the Nikkei Asian Review, several concerned nations are already deepening security ties with each other and the US in order to mitigate the threat.

In recent years, Japan has expressed increasing concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region especially concerning the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Venus, named for the goddess of love, is no cuddly place

Scientists have spotted evidence of potential life on the planet Venus, though they emphasized that more work needs to be done to confirm whether or not life - possibly aerial microbes - exists or whether there is an alternative non-biologi...

France's Bordeaux imposes stricter measures to curb coronavirus spread

Frances southwestern region Nouvelle-Acquitaine announced stricter sanitary measures on Monday for public events and nursing homes aimed at containing a spike in coronavirus cases. France has faced a resurgence of the novel coronavirus, wit...

England haven't forgotten BLM movement, says Archer

English cricketers have not forgotten the Black Lives Matter BLM movement, assured pacer Jofra Archer, responding to Micheal Holdings criticism of his side which did not take a knee before matches against Australia and Pakistan. West Indies...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks review of his conviction in contempt case for his two tweets

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the order holding him guilty for contempt of court for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. After depositing with the apex court registry r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020