Russia records 5,670 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 5,670 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,079,519, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:49 IST
Russia records 5,670 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], September 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 5,670 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,079,519, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,670 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,309 (23.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total tally has reached 1,079,519.

Moscow recorded 750 cases, St. Petersburg registered 207 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 173 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 132 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,917, and 5,809 recoveries, taking the total to 890,114.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 41.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 223,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

