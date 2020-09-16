Hong Kong demands Washington to drop 'Made in China' label on exports to US

Hong Kong has officially demanded the United States walk back its decision to make it mark exports to the US with the Made in China label, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah. In August, the US President Donald Trump administration introduced the measure following the termination of Hong Kong's special status with the US as a response to China having adopted a national security law that prohibits separatist activities along with foreign interference in the city.

Yau told the newspaper that he had requested the US consulate to deliver a letter to Washington's trade representative Robert Lighthizer, which expresses Hong Kong's opposition to the US initiative. The secretary added that the city was ready to bring the matter before the World Trade Organisation.

In late June, China adopted the law that bans separatist, subversive, and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. This provoked outrage among the Hong Kong opposition and abroad. According to Beijing, the new security law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the existing democratic freedoms of locals. In July, Trump signed an executive order revoking the city's special status in response.