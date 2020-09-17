Left Menu
Development News Edition

With ISI support, pro-Khalistani group issues letter to discredit Milewski's report on terror network

Disgruntled by Canadian journalist and researcher Terry Milewski's report on Khalistani terror network and its connection with Pakistan, a pro-Khalistani group has issued a letter trying to discredit the article with the support of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:14 IST
With ISI support, pro-Khalistani group issues letter to discredit Milewski's report on terror network
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Disgruntled by Canadian journalist and researcher Terry Milewski's report on the Khalistani terror network and its connection with Pakistan, a pro-Khalistani group has issued a letter trying to discredit the article with the support of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI. The letter addressed to the board of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, which published the report, expressed concern with the manner in which the report casts wide aspersions on a "highly visible, racialized community, engaged in legitimate advocacy".

However, Milewski, the author of the report, pointed out that the letter thrashing the article fails to provide a single quote from it as evidence for their claims and the letter never disputes with the fact that Pakistan supports the Khalistan movement. "...A letter from Sikh academics trashing this article fails to provide a single quote from it as evidence for their claims. They attack what it doesn't say but never dispute its point: Pakistan supports the Khalistan movement. So, thanks," Milewski tweeted.

It is pertinent to note that the website "www.sikhscholarsresponse.com" where the letter emerged was registered on September 15 and the letter was uploaded on it on the same day. The letter was signed by over 54 people. The website has only one web page in it and does not contain other content, links, or web pages except the letter, which has been published on its homepage. According to reports, the letter was drafted by Harjeet Singh Grewal -- Instructor of Sikh Studies at Department of Classics and Religion, University of Calgary. Reportedly, he reached out to other dignitaries under the guidance of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.

The letter has also been signed by pro-Khalistan Indra Prahst, who has strong connections with the Pakistani Consulate in Vancouver. Another person who signed the letter is Hafsa Kanjwal has pro-separatist sentiments and has been opposing India's position on Jammu and Kashmir and has been contributing to the anti-India advocacy campaigns of Pakistani mission.

The letter has asked MLI to "reevaluate your (MLI's) decision to publish such vitriolic content under your institute's name". The letter has further expressed, "we are concerned to read a report that contains a litany of conclusory statements and allegations without any substantiation". Milewski's report released earlier this month titled "Khalistan: A project of Pakistan" researches the Khalistan movement and discovers its reality as a geopolitical project nurtured by Pakistan, threatening the national security of Canadians and Indians.

"This week, reports from India continue to demonstrate the threat that Pakistan-sponsored Khalistani terrorism poses", it said. "It might seem surprising that 35 years after Khalistani extremists bombed Air India Flight 182, the deadliest attack on aviation before 9/11 that a new generation of violent extremists has now emerged in Canada and India", wrote Terry Milewski.

Given Pakistan's continued campaign of agitation, "It's clear who's really driving the Khalistan bus: Pakistan," writes Milewski. In truth, "the Khalistan movement has been going nowhere in the Sikhs' home state."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis

The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shahs wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani. The probe a...

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the worlds oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the spe...

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020