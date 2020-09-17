India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan: MEA

India wishes for normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but Islamabad has to create a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism, said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, on Thursday. Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on India's present foreign policy towards Pakistan, the Minister said, "India wishes for normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but Islamabad has to create a conducive atmosphere, including by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner."

Speaking on steps being taken by India to counter Pakistan on terrorism, the Minister said, "As a result of Government's persistent efforts, there is enhanced concern in the international community at terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals such as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen etc. Major partner countries have called upon Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in ally manner." He further said that India's call to condemn terrorism in all forms was accepted by the international community and it was evident in the documents issued after the bilateral Summit meetings with various countries.

"India's call to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestation; zero tolerance to terrorism; rejection of any justification for an act of terror; delinking terror from religion; need for all forces believing in humanity to unite in fight against terrorism has found greater acceptance among the international community, and is reflected in a number of outcome documents issued after bilateral Summit meetings with various countries, and at regional and multilateral fora, such as Shanghai Cooperation Organisation; G20; BRICS, among others," the Minister added. (ANI)