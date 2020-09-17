Dalai Lama extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Dalai Lama extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday. In a letter to PM Modi, Dalai Lama said, "This has been an exceptionally tough year for peoples and nations across the world due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. It is my earnest hope that the international community working together will be able to contain its spread before long and that suitable vaccines will be developed soon. In India, the Central and state authorities are doing whatever they can to alleviate difficulties the public face. I would like to convey my deep appreciation of the appropriate measures you have taken to meet the enormous challenges that this crisis has brought about."

"In addition to threats to their health -- mental as well as physical -- people all over the world are confronted by a loss of livelihood, while the education of their children has been interrupted. These circumstances have brought about anxiety and a deep sense of unease, especially among many ordinary people," he said. Dalai Lama further said, "People frequently ask me how to cope with the array of challenges before them. I suggest looking at each problem from different angles in a realistic way. I keep in mind the advice of the 8th Century Indian scholar Shantideva, who recommended examining whether the problem we face could be solved. If there is a solution, what we must do is work to put it into effect; if there is not, continuing to worry about it is a waste of time.

"I am convinced that in uncertain times like these, the age-old Indian practice of non-violent conduct-- 'ahimsa', backed by a compassionate motivation -- 'karuna', expressed as a warm-hearted concern for others, is not only relevant, but also necessary if we are to move forward in a calm and collected way," Dalai Lama said. "For the last 61 years, it has also been home to us, the Tibetan community in exile. May I once more take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for the warm and considerate hospitality we have received," he added.

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the prime minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister. (ANI)