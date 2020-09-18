Trump extends wishes to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and described him as a "loyal friend" and "great leader". Trump posted a photograph of his visit to India in February on Twitter, in which he and Modi are seen holding their hands high at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US First Lady Melania Trump is also present in the snap.

"I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a great leader and loyal friend!" the US President tweeted. Both Modi and Trump share good chemistry and the two leaders never leave any opportunity to display their bonhomie to the world, highlighting the strong and fruitful US-India partnership.

In September last year, the Prime Minister had visited the US, where he addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas along with Trump. Several leaders in India and across the world extended their greetings to Modi on the occasion. The Prime Minister thanked everyone for the wishes. (ANI)