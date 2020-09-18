Left Menu
Development News Edition

Existence of communal harmony in Bangladesh

The people in Bangladesh are celebrating 2020-21 as the Mujib Year to commemorate the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for safeguarding communal harmony in the country.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:16 IST
Existence of communal harmony in Bangladesh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Image Credit: ANI

The people in Bangladesh are celebrating 2020-21 as the Mujib Year to commemorate the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for safeguarding communal harmony in the country. Communal harmony is one of the important features to uphold the Constitution of Bangladesh. Religious harmony has existed in Bengali culture for thousands of years.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in one of his speeches said, "There are Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis, non-Bengalis in this Bengal. They are our brothers. It is our responsibility to protect them so that we are not discredited." Inspired by Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit, harmony was achieved through the great liberation war in 1971 with the regular consciousness cherished by the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The current status of harmony has become stronger. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once said, "People of all religions will enjoy the freedom to practice their religion. Bangladesh will be built in a non-communal spirit and will be developed with prosperity".

In Muslim-majority Bangladesh, the Hindus continue to remain second-largest religion constituting around 10 per cent of the population. Buddhists and Christians also live in great harmony. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds discussion over passage of Agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha

By Ashoke Raj The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is facing tough hurdles from its own ally, Akali Dal, on passing Agriculture Bills 2020 in Lok Sabha, following which Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the NDA on Thursday.After r...

Huawei India Launches MatePad T8, the Best Affordable Tablet with Octa-Core Processor Under 10K

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The Octa-Core tablet Huawei MatePad T8 is equipped with a 8-inch display, 2 GB RAM 32 GB memory, Ultra-slim bezels, and a phenomenal battery life of 5100 mAh The Huawei MatePad T8 also has advanced...

Int'l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

An international tribunal granted a stay pending a final decision on a 5.8 billion penalty imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, an adviser to Pakistans prime minister said Friday. Pakistan had appealed th...

Denmark lowers limit on public gatherings to curb coronavirus spread

Denmark will lower the limit on public gatherings to 50 persons from 100 in order to curb a recent rise in new COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Friday.Additionally, bars and restaurants acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020