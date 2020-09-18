Existence of communal harmony in Bangladesh

The people in Bangladesh are celebrating 2020-21 as the Mujib Year to commemorate the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for safeguarding communal harmony in the country. Communal harmony is one of the important features to uphold the Constitution of Bangladesh. Religious harmony has existed in Bengali culture for thousands of years.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in one of his speeches said, "There are Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis, non-Bengalis in this Bengal. They are our brothers. It is our responsibility to protect them so that we are not discredited." Inspired by Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit, harmony was achieved through the great liberation war in 1971 with the regular consciousness cherished by the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The current status of harmony has become stronger. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once said, "People of all religions will enjoy the freedom to practice their religion. Bangladesh will be built in a non-communal spirit and will be developed with prosperity".

In Muslim-majority Bangladesh, the Hindus continue to remain second-largest religion constituting around 10 per cent of the population. Buddhists and Christians also live in great harmony. (ANI)