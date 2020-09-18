Left Menu
Australian Judge resigns from Hong Kong appeals court over Security Law

Australian Judge James Spigelman has resigned from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal over the new national security law, the administrative region's government announced on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Australian Judge James Spigelman has resigned from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal over the new national security law, the administrative region's government announced on Friday. "It is hereby notified that, ... the Chief Executive the Honourable Mrs. Carrie Lam ... has revoked the appointment of The Honourable Mr. Justice James Spigelman as a Judge from another common law jurisdiction of the Court of Final Appeal ... with effect from 2 September 2020," the decree read.

The city's Court of Appeal, which was handed over by the United Kingdom to China in 1997, has several non-permanent judges from the Commonwealth nations. Spigelman had served in the court since 2013 and his current term was not due to expire until 2022. The former judge told the Australian ABC broadcaster that he had resigned for reasons "related to the content of the national security legislation."

According to the media outlet, citing a Hong Kong lawyer, the Court of Final appeal could be caught up in political controversy, as it might preside over the trials of protesters and activists arrested under the new law. The Chinese government enacted the national security law in Hong Kong in late June. The law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment concerning separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

Beijing has urged those who have criticised the new law, including Australia, to cease their interference in China's internal matters. (ANI/Sputnik)

