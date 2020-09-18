Left Menu
Amid border tensions in Ladakh, China Study Group meets

Amid the ongoing border tension in Ladakh, China Study Group (CSG), which includes important members of the government along with representatives of the military, met on Friday, said sources.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing border tension in Ladakh, China Study Group (CSG), which includes important members of the government along with representatives of the military, met on Friday, said sources. India and China have been engaged in a territorial conflict since April-May timeframe as the Chinese Army transgressed into multiple areas from the Galwan valley to the Finger area along the Pangong lake.

India has also now taken a hard military stance and deployed around 45,000 troops along with elements of armoured divisions. With a tense situation at Ladakh border, Indian Air Force and Indian Army have adopted a mechanism that ensures uninterrupted and fast delivery of supplies.

Forces are using C-17 and IL-76 aircraft along with Chinook helicopters to deliver supplies in forward location, reaching from parts of India to Ladakh. Every day these two, one of the biggest aircrafts get essential supplies like tentages, clothing, food items, water bottles etc to Ladakh from different parts of the country to send them to forward locations. With capacity of transporting tons of goods, these aircrafts and Chinook helicopters operated by Indian Air Force are working in coordination with Indian Army to ensure sufficient and non-interrupted supply of various items.

