India hands over 13 essential medicines to Mozambique in COVID-19 fight

India on Friday handed over 13 essential medicines including hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol worth approximately 22 million metric tonnes to Mozambique, as support to the African country's fight against COVID-19.

ANI | Maputo | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:50 IST
Rajeev Kumar, High Commissioner of India to Mozambique and Mozambique's Foreign Minister Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo (Photo source: High Commission of India, Maputo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday handed over 13 essential medicines including hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol worth approximately 22 million metric tonnes to Mozambique, as support to the African country's fight against COVID-19. Rajeev Kumar, High Commissioner of India to Mozambique, handed over the consignment to Mozambique's Foreign Minister Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo.

"High Commissioner Rajeev Kumar today handed over the Government of India donated 13 essential medicines including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and paracetamol to Hon'ble Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Her Excellency Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo," the High Commission of India, Maputo said in a tweet. "Total worth of these 13 essential medicines are approx MTs 22 million," it said in another tweet, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his telephonic conversation with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on June 3 conveyed India's willingness to support Mozambique's efforts during the COVID-19.

Mozambique's Foreign Minister thanked the Indian government for its decision to hand over 13 medicines and mentioned about India's important role in developmental partnership with the African country. According to Johns Hopkins University, Mozambique has reported 6,161 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths. (ANI)

