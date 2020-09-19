Left Menu
Health authorities in Russia have registered 6,065 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 5,905 the day before, bringing the country's cumulative toll close to 1.1 million, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:05 IST
Russia registers over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Health authorities in Russia have registered 6,065 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 5,905 the day before, bringing the country's cumulative toll close to 1.1 million, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 6,065 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 1,460 -- or 24.1 percent -- of active cases with no clinical symptoms," the response center said, specifying that Russia's cumulative toll has now reached 1,097,251 cases.

Of the newly detected cases, 825 were confirmed in Moscow, 212 in St. Petersburg and 180 in Rostov Region, according to the report. The reported daily dynamics included 144 new fatalities, including 18 in St.Peterburg and and 11 in Moscow. This brought Russia's cumulative death toll to 19,339.

Total recoveries now count 906,462, an increase of 5,255 over the past day, including 919 in Moscow and 210 in the Stavropol region. (ANI/Sputnik)

