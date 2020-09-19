Taiwan pledges deeper ties with US amid Chinese intrusion into island's air space

Left Menu
Amid Chinese intrusion into Taiwan's air space, President Tsai Ing-wen has pledged deeper ties with the United States during the visit of Keith Krach, US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, to the nation.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:31 IST
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen with Keith Krach, US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs. (Photo credit: President Tsai Ing-wen Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amid Chinese intrusion into Taiwan's air space, President Tsai Ing-wen has pledged deeper ties with the United States during the visit of Keith Krach, US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, to the nation. According to an official statement, Taiwan President has committed collaboration with the US to strengthen ties.

"I hope that Taiwan and the United States continue to work together to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the Indo-Pacific, positively impacting the region," said the President. She further said, "Taiwan is committed to taking key steps, and engaging in exchanges of opinion to bring about a new milestone in the deepening of Taiwan-US economic cooperation."

"I hope that we can continue our collaboration and conversations, and launch more successful engagements, working together to advance an even friendlier, even closer Taiwan-US partnership," she added. During the visit to Taiwan, Krach and the delegation to Taiwan attended the memorial service for late President Lee Teng-hui.

The visit of the senior-most US official has angered China. In a belligerent show of force by Beijing, as many as 19 Chinese jets crossed the midline of Taiwan strait for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, 18 Chinese jets had crossed the midline of Taiwan strait. Both times, Taiwan's air force scrambled jets and deployed air defense missile system to monitor China's activities.

"PLA's military intimidation is deplorable and has caused resentment among people in Taiwan. We call on PRC to cherish peace and maintain regional stability," said Taiwan Ministry of Defence in a tweet after Friday's incident. Earlier this month, Taiwan warned China not to "cross the line" saying that it wants peace but will defend its people.

"Don't cross the line. China again flew fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone today. Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace but we will defend our people," Vice President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-Te said in a tweet. During US Health Secretary Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan earlier, China deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, South China Morning Post had reported citing Taiwan's Defence Ministry. The ministry had said it had tracked the PLA fighters with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles and had "strongly driven them out". (ANI)

