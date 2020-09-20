Russia registers over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Health authorities in Russia have registered 6,148 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 6,065 the day before, bringing the country's cumulative toll to surpass 1.1 million, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 6,148 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 1,397 -- or 22.7 percent -- of active cases with no clinical symptoms," the response center said, specifying that Russia's cumulative toll has now reached 1,103,399 cases.

Of the newly detected cases, 860 were confirmed in Moscow, 214 in St. Petersburg, and 188 in Moscow Region, according to the report. The reported daily dynamics included 79 new fatalities, down from 144 the day before, including 15 in St.Petersburg and 13 in Moscow. This brought Russia's cumulative death toll to 19,418.

Total recoveries now count 909,357, an increase of 2,895 over the past day, including 892 in Moscow and 179 in the Saratov region.