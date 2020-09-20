Left Menu
EU's Borrell confirms US cannot unilaterally trigger restoration of UN sanctions on Iran

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in a statement on Sunday rejected the United States' right to unilaterally restore international sanctions on Iran on a basis of an agreement it withdrew from.

Updated: 20-09-2020 14:05 IST
EU's Borrell confirms US cannot unilaterally trigger restoration of UN sanctions on Iran
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in a statement on Sunday rejected the United States' right to unilaterally restore international sanctions on Iran on a basis of an agreement it withdrew from.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo welcomed "the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran" under the snapback mechanism of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The mechanism envisions punitive measures in the case if Iran violates its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"As recalled in my statement of August 20, as well as in the Chair's statement following the JCPOA Joint Commission on September 1 in this year, the US unilaterally ceased participation in the JCPOA by presidential Memorandum on May 8 in 2018 and has subsequently not participated in any JCPOA-related activities. It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State and cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under the UN Security Council resolution 2231. Consequently, sanctions lifting commitments under the JCPOA continue to apply," Borrell said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

