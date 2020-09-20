China encroaches into Nepal territory, constructs illegal buildings

China has encroached Nepal territory by illegally constructing nine buildings in Lapcha-Limi region of Humla. Citing a media report, Khabarhub reported that a recent investigation by Assistant Chief District Officer Dalbahadur Hamal of Humla from August 30 to September 9 has revealed China's encroachment into the territory of Nepal.

Assistant CDO had visited the site after locals reported the information of the unauthorised buildings being constructed by China. Khabarhub quoted a member of the monitoring team maintaining anonymity as saying, "We could see the buildings from a distance. We had heard rumours about a building being constructed by China there but found eight more in our visit."

The matter has been reported to the Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)