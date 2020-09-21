Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China to hold sixth Corps Commander-level talks today; MEA to be part of meet: Sources

India and China are scheduled to hold their sixth Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at the Chinese side of the Chushul/Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:06 IST
India, China to hold sixth Corps Commander-level talks today; MEA to be part of meet: Sources
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

India and China are scheduled to hold their sixth Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at the Chinese side of the Chushul/Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff there. According to sources, Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will also attend the Commanders' Conference today.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides would be meeting after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The corps commanders would be meeting at the Moldo meeting hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side.

The agenda and issues to be raised by the Indian side in the meeting were discussed and finalised during a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane last week on Friday. India is likely to press for simultaneous disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese side in the Eastern Ladakh sector during the meeting of two Corps Commanders.

The ground commanders had been talking to each other on an almost daily basis on the ground. The talks are happening at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization

World leaders will come together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic challenges the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-member world body.As COVID-19, which emerge...

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow hold mini 'FRIENDS' reunion at Emmys

Emmys 2020 gave a surprise to the fans of uber-popular sit-com FRIENDS as few of the stars from the show reunited at the award ceremony. During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to check up on Jennifer Aniston who had...

Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in cumulative market valuation

Seven of the top 10 most valued domestic companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 59,259.58 crore in their market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as major laggards. The seven firms cloc...

Uncertain future for migrant workers, in a post-pandemic world

Gary Ryhhart, Senior Specialist on Employers Activities, ILO, by Gary RyhnartGary Rynhart When COVID-19 spread around the world, many migrants were shipped home unceremoniously or left to fend for themselves. Migrants have also because of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020