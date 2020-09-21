Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals of Nepal's Janakpur rejoice return of train after nearly a decade

As a brand new train chugged into Janakpur Dham station in Nepal, it brought to an end the wait for hundreds of people for the first modern railway in the Himalayan country.

ANI | Janakpur | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:23 IST
Locals of Nepal's Janakpur rejoice return of train after nearly a decade
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As a brand new train chugged into Janakpur Dham station in Nepal, it brought to an end the wait for hundreds of people for the first modern railway in the Himalayan country. The trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur began on Friday with the arrival of two trains to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section.

For 78-year-old Hasim Nadaf, who had come to see the train arrive on its trial run it seemed as if a "migrant family member," was returning home after a long time. "I saw trains that ran on coal and then the steam engine and now the modern train. The phase-wise transformation is like the growth of my child whom I haven't seen for many years. I was happy and cherished the sight of it arriving in the station," Nadaf said.

Pratap Kumar Bhagat who also was present at the station echoed Nadaf's sentiments. "I felt as if my son was back home after many years. When a distant family member returns from abroad it brings happiness and prosperity to family, the train similarly is hope for employment and richness for us." The Konkan Railway delivered two modern Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains to the Nepal Railway for Jaynagar-Kurtha broad gauge line on Friday.

In May 2019, Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd had signed a contract agreement with Nepal to supply two 1600 Hp DEMU train sets to operationalise railway link between Jaynagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal. According to The Himalayan Times, the train service is expected to come into regular operation from November.

The newly manufactured train will cover a distance of 35 kilometres. The Government of India has been providing assistance to Nepal for the 69-kilometre railway line. The route of the railway line is divided into three sectors.

The first sector which stretches from Jayanagar to Kurtha measures 35 kilometres while the second sector from Kurtha to Bhangaha in Mahottari-17 kilometres. The third sector is from Bangaha to Bardibas stretching 17 kilometers, which is still under construction. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 91 Indians return to MP from UAE in special flight

An Air India flight carrying 91 Indians, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates UAE for a long time due to the COVID-19 outbreak, arrived here in Madhya Pradesh early Monday morning, an official said. As part of the central governmen...

Protesters occupy Swiss square demanding action on climate change

Up to 400 protesters occupied a square near the Swiss National Bank and parliament in Bern on Monday, as leaders of a group that has also targeted banks including Credit Suisse said they sought to highlight government inaction on climate ch...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes also weighed.The gloom spread to early European tr...

Many states, UTs not providing details of farmer suicides: MHA tells RS

The government on Monday said many states and Union Territories have not provided details of farmer suicides and hence, the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is untenable and cannot be published. Union Minister of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020