Around 30 soldiers, Taliban insurgents killed in airstrikes in Central Afghanistan
Airstrikes in Afghanistan's central Maidan Wardak province have resulted in around 30 fatalities among both security officers and members of the Taliban radical movement, a local source told Sputnik on Monday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:23 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Airstrikes in Afghanistan's central Maidan Wardak province have resulted in around 30 fatalities among both security officers and members of the Taliban radical movement, a local source told Sputnik on Monday.
"Security forces in the Deh Afghanan area of Maidan Wardak province have been under siege by the Taliban for three days, but when reinforcements or helping forces arrived, airstrikes were launched on both the Taliban and the security forces, which left dozens dead," the source said, specifying that "nearly 30" security staffers and Taliban insurgents were killed.
A member of the Maidan Wardak provincial council confirmed to Sputnik on condition of anonymity that security officers had been killed but declined to comment on the figures. (ANI/Sputnik)
