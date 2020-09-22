Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:49 IST
Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He said that China must abide by all international norms.

"We welcome the UK, Germany, and France's rejection of China's unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations. China must abide by international norms. We join our allies in rejecting the idea that "might makes right," Pompeo tweeted. This statement comes after in a joint note was submitted to the United Nations last week by the three European countries, saying that China's claims in the South China Sea do not adhere to international law and with provisions under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

China claims most of the sea, often invoking its so-called nine-dash line to justify its alleged historic rights to the key waterway that is also contested by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei. It rejected a 2016 UN-backed tribunal's ruling that its claims were without legal basis. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 200,000, by far the highest number of any nation, while Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases even as health authorities cited what they described as nearly two months of slowing infection rat...

UN faces 'crisis of confidence' without comprehensive reforms: PM Modi

The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that todays interconnected world needs a reformed multilateralism that gives voice to all stakeholders, addresse...

Intel gets U.S. licences to supply some products to Huawei

Intel Corp has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing government...

New probe that mimics coronavirus may speed up drug discovery, say scientists

Scientists have developed a new tool that mimics how the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 enters and infects cells, an advance that could potentially speed up the search for treatments against the deadly disease. The novel tool, desc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020