Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam jails 20 on terrorism charges over police station blast

A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday sentenced 20 people to various prison terms on terrorism-related charges for their involvement in a police station bombing in 2018, media reported.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 23-09-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:55 IST
Vietnam jails 20 on terrorism charges over police station blast
Vietnam flag. Image Credit: ANI

Hanoi [Vietnam], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday sentenced 20 people to various prison terms on terrorism-related charges for their involvement in a police station bombing in 2018, media reported. According to Vnexpress newspaper, Nguyen Khanh, the mastermind of the attack, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for terrorism and illegal manufacturing, possession and purchase of explosives. Two of his closest associates were sentenced to 18 years in prison each and three more members of the group were sentenced to 17 years in prison each.

Other 14 defendants were sentenced to 2-12 years in prison. All of them were also fined $432 each and sentenced to house arrest for 3-5 years after serving their sentences, the publication said. In June 2018, two blasts hit a police station in Ho Chi Minh City injuring three people and causing extensive property damage.

Nguyen Khanh, as prosecutors believe, is a member of Canada-based Trieu Dai Viet, or Viet Dynasty group, which opposes the Vietnamese government. The current head of the organisation, Ngo Van Hoang Hung, 68 fled Vietnam in 1979. He was sentenced to death by a Vietnamese court on charges of conspiracy to overthrow the government back that same year, however, later the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday is scheduled to showcase the companys advanced battery technology, with investors expecting he will outline how the companys electric vehicles will surpass the cost and convenience of internal combustion e...

U.S. House pauses vote on bill to fund government and avoid shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives put on hold an expected Tuesday vote on a bill to fund the government through Dec. 11, while bipartisan congressional leaders discussed whether to include farm aid sought by President Donald Trump, lawmaker...

Israel, India sign MoU to collaborate in tech innovation and start ups

India and Israel on Tuesday signed an agreement to initiate a bilateral program to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation between start-ups and corporates from both countries. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU was signed between...

Vaishno Devi devotees to have live 'darshan' through mobile app

Devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district will soon have live darshan of the cave shrine through its mobile app, officials said. The app, set to be launched on October 17, the first day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020