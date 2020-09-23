Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passage Exercise between Australian, Indian Navy underway in East Indian Ocean

The Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy is underway in the East Indian Ocean region, said a spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:33 IST
Passage Exercise between Australian, Indian Navy underway in East Indian Ocean
PASSEX between Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy underway. Image Credit: ANI

The Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy is underway in the East Indian Ocean region, said a spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Wednesday. "PASSEX underway between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy in Eastern Indian Ocean Region. Air Warfare Destroyer HMAS Hobart, Stealth Frigate INS Sahyadri and Missile Corvette INS Karmuk are engaged in complex Maritime Exercises," the spokesperson tweeted.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence issued on Tuesday, the exercise, aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing "best practices from each other, would involve advanced surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firings, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres and Cross Deck Flying Operations." "The Indian Navy (IN) is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in the East Indian Ocean Region from 23 to 24 Sep 20," the Defence Ministry said.

The exercise would involve the participation of HMAS Hobart from the Australian side and Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Karmuk. In addition, an Indian MPA and helicopters from both sides would be participating in the exercise, the statement said further The ministry added that PASSEXs are regularly conducted by IN (Indian Navy) with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

"This exercise being conducted in the East Indian Ocean Region, reflects the growing strength of Indo-Australian bilateral relations as comprehensive strategic partners, particularly in defence cooperation in the maritime domain," the ministry added. It said further that the exercise, which is in keeping with the "strong bond" shared by the two navies, would be another step towards strengthening India-Australia defence relations and the continued efforts of both Governments to work "closely to enhance safety and security of the global commons" in accordance with international regulations.

"The two navies have built a robust relationship through regular exercises such as AUSINDEX conducted biennially. In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise would be conducted strictly as a 'non-contact activity' and would not involve any physical contact between the participating personnel of the two navies," the ministry further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Somali president names newcomer Roble premier as elections loom

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has picked political newcomer Mohamed Hussein Roble as prime minister, his office said on Friday, cementing power around the presidency ahead of elections due next year. Roble studied civil enginee...

3 Nigerians held in Assam for entering India without documents

Three Nigerian nationals were apprehended from Assams Karimganj district on Wednesday for allegedly entering the country without any valid documents, police said. During routine checking, police stopped a car coming from Tripura on National...

Mamata condoles death of Union minister Suresh Angadi

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee mourned the death of Minister of State forRailways Suresh Angadi on WednesdayMy heartfelt condolences to the family, closerelatives friends of Union Minister of State Shri SureshAngadi, on his sad ...

UK's Sunak to offer lifeline to furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020