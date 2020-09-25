Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hopefully India, China will be able to work out their differences, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reiterated help to India and China amid the ongoing standoff at the border areas, saying that "hopefully," both the countries will be able to resolve their differences.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 10:34 IST
Hopefully India, China will be able to work out their differences, says Trump
US President Donald Trump. . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reiterated help to India and China amid the ongoing standoff at the border areas, saying that "hopefully," both the countries will be able to resolve their differences. "I know that China and India, are having difficulty, and very substantial difficulty. And hopefully, they will be able to work that out," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"If we can help, we would love to help," he added. This comes after the sixth Corps Commander-Level meeting was held on Monday. India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the senior Commanders at the earliest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday on the India-China border issue.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks on Monday happened at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned suddenly Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatic...

Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here. Tvesa, who was in contention before finishing tied 10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladie...

Education post COVID-19: UNESCO to convene special session of global education meeting next month

The UNESCO will convene an extraordinary session of Global Education Meeting GEM next month for exchange among high-level political leaders, policy makers and global education experts to protect and rethink education in the current and post...

Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

Drug major Cipla on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The newly approved product is a generic therap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020