Enforced disappearances of Sindhi people by govt agencies continue unabated in Pakistan: World Sindhi Congress at UN

Enforced disappearances of Sindhi people by Pakistan agencies continue unabated in the country and abduction is used as a tool to spread terror among the minority communities, said Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress, Lakhu Luhana on Thursday at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:33 IST
Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress, Lakhu Luhana speaking at the United Nations on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Enforced disappearances of Sindhi people by Pakistan agencies continue unabated in the country and abduction is used as a tool to spread terror among the minority communities, said Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress, Lakhu Luhana on Thursday at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. Calling on the United Nations to protect the human rights of Sindhi people, Luhana said that "enforced disappearances of Sindhi people by Pakistan agencies continue unabated. In the last 3 months, over 60 abducted. They are using it as a tool to spread terror."

"We request the United Nations Council to fulfill its responsibility to save Sindhi people from enforced disappearances by Pakistan agencies. Perpetrators must be brought to justice holding the Pakistan government accountable," he added. Recently, the World Sindhi Congress also held a demonstration in front of the United Nations office in Geneva to raise the issue of the persecution of minorities, especially the Hindus, in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu and Christian girls are widespread in Pakistan. Such incidents have sparked widespread criticism as many victim families are forced the migrate in foreign countries, including India. In March, World Sindhi Congress had urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to hold the Pakistan government accountable for the violation of the human rights of the Sindhi people.

Speaking at the 43rd session of UNHRC on March 11 in Geneva, Luhana had said," The enforced disappearances of Sindhi people by Pakistani agencies continue unabated in order to ruthlessly silence every voice in the struggle of Sindhi people for their historical, political, economical, and cultural rights." "In the last three years, more than 300 people have been abducted including renowned political leaders, workers, and intellectuals," he had said. (ANI)

