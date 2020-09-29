Global coronavirus death toll crosses 1 million-mark
The global death toll of COVID-19 has crossed one million-mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.ANI | New York | Updated: 29-09-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 06:50 IST
The global death toll of COVID-19 has crossed one million-mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The respiratory disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a 'pandemic' in March.
The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 33 million, while nearly 23 million patients have recovered, Al Jazeera reported. The United States has reported the most deaths - more than 205,000 - followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. (ANI)
