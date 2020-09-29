India protests announcement of elections in 'Gilgit-Baltistan'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan" Assembly to be held on November 15, 2020 and took strong objection to it. "The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India," the MEA stated.

The Government of India also completely rejected recent actions such as the so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan (Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order 2020" and continued attempts by Pakistan establishment to bring material changes in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation, according to MEA. The ministry pointed out that the government of Pakistan has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

The statement said action such as these can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades. "These are cosmetic exercises intended to camouflage its illegal occupation. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," the MEA added. (ANI)