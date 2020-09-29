Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah passes away
Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91.ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:17 IST
Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. According to Sputnik, the news of Emir's demise was confirmed by the minister responsible for his affairs on Tuesday.
He became Kuwait's Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah. According to Al Jazeera, he went to the United States in July in order to seek medical attention after undergoing surgery. Previously, he had his appendix removed in 2002, two years after a pacemaker was fitted and in 2007, he underwent a urinary tract surgery in the US.
The Kuwait television had earlier interrupted regular programming to cut to Quaranic verses on Tuesday, a move that often signifies the death of a senior member of the Gulf Arab state's ruling family, Al Jazeera further reported. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait
- United States
- Emir
- Al Jazeera
ALSO READ
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait goes live with iGTB's digital transaction banking platform
UN warns of Yemen famine, no aid from Saudis, UAE, Kuwait
Trump awards Kuwaiti emir 'prestigious' decoration, White House says
Trump to award Kuwaiti emir U.S. Legion of Merit -White House
Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic