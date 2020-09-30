Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Motorway gang-rape victim agrees to give statement after initial reluctance

The Pakistani woman, who was gang-raped on a motorway here earlier this month leading to national outrage, has agreed to give her statement to the police.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 30-09-2020 07:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 07:40 IST
Pakistan: Motorway gang-rape victim agrees to give statement after initial reluctance
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistani woman, who was gang-raped on a motorway here earlier this month leading to national outrage, has agreed to give her statement to the police. The Express Tribune reported that the police will request an in-camera trial.

According to the Pakistan daily, the woman has also agreed to identify one of the suspects, Shafqat Ali, who was arrested in Okara district's Depalpur. Earlier, the rape victim had refused to give her statement to the police. This development comes after Pakistan police officer Umar Sheikh had stoked controversy by blaming the victim for the rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway. In front of the Senate human rights panel, he had said that the incident took place as the woman was travelling late night without her husband's permission.

The 30-year old woman was reportedly raped by two men in front of her children on motorway after her car ran out of petrol. The incident resulted in national outrage and protests erupted throughout the country. Days after the incident, Sheikh, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CPPO), had questioned the women asking why she was out late at night. These remarks had irked women rights organisations who hit the streets to protest and asked for his resignation.

On Monday, Sheikh was summoned by the committee to provide a briefing on the progress of the case and also exposed the lack of security on a key route, Dawn reported. During the hearing, the CCPO was berated by the panel for expressing his "presumption" that the incident took place because the victim "was travelling late at night without her husband's permission". Members of the committee asked him if the victim had said this in her statement at which Sheikh said that it was his "assumption".

When the committee reprimanded him for giving his "personal opinions" instead of stating facts, Sheikh backtracked and said that "he had been told that the victim had left late at night because she had to talk to her husband on video call". (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

First U.S. presidential debate fails to move investors

U.S. stock futures fluctuated slightly but markets and investors were largely stoic as an acrimonious first debate between U.S. presidential candidates ended on Tuesday.Republican President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Democratic riv...

Chaos reigns in first Trump-Biden debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trumps leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of Novembers election in a chaotic first debate on Tuesday marked by persona...

Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

Building a peaceful world without war is the consistent goal of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, UN Ambassador Kim Song told the delegates, but, he continued, the nuclear threat against North Korea continues unabated.He maintained ...

As historic virtual debate wraps, ‘our political leaders demonstrated their commitment to multilateralism,’ says UN Assembly President

This meeting has been substantive and exceptional, said Volkan Bozkir, wrapping up the Assemblys 75th-anniversary high-level segment, held against the backdrop of the global pandemic.The Assemblys historic decision in July to allow world le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020