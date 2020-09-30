US Presidential debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, President defends himself calling it 'China's fault'

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:12 IST
US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." During the first presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has criticized Trump's response for the coronavirus pandemic, saying the President has no plan and he played down the crisis.

When asked why he's continuing to hold rallies during the pandemic, Trump said: "People want to hear what I have to say." "We have tremendous crowds." So far, he said, "we've had no negative effect," he added Biden said the President had been "totally irresponsible" in his handling of social distancing and other methods to stop the virus from spreading and criticized him over his decision to hold rallies during the pandemic.

Biden turned directly to the camera and asked the American people whether they trust President Trump about coronavirus, noting that the President told journalist Bob Woodward in February that he downplayed the virus. When moderator Chris Wallace asked Biden on Trump's handling of coronavirus, Biden said, "President has no plan, he still hasn't even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was."

He was referring to when Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in February that the virus was "deadly stuff" while downplaying the risks in public. Meanwhile, Trump touted his decision to restrict travel from China at the end of January, claiming that it saved millions of lives.

"It's China's fault, it should have never happened," Trump said, adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." "Many of your Democrat governors said President Trump did a phenomenal job," Trump claimed. He also claimed that "we're weeks away from a vaccine," and said that "far fewer people are dying."

The debate devolved into chaos in the first 20 minutes, as President Trump repeatedly talked over Biden and moderator Wallace. Trump persistently interrupted nearly every Biden answer on the Supreme Court and the candidates' health care plans, as well as Biden's rebuttals to Trump.

Exasperated, about 18 minutes in, Biden turned to Trump and said, "Will you shut up, man?" Trump ignored Biden and continued talking over Wallace. "Keep yapping, man," Biden said." "The people understand, Joe. For 47 years, you've done nothing," Trump shot back. (ANI)

