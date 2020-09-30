Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM tasks authorities to ensure Nawaz Sharif's deportation from UK at earliest: Report

Pakistan has fast-tracked the process to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif from London, where he had been staying since November 2019 on medical grounds.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:29 IST
Pak PM tasks authorities to ensure Nawaz Sharif's deportation from UK at earliest: Report
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has fast-tracked the process to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif from London, where he had been staying since November 2019 on medical grounds. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday tasked relevant authorities with bringing back Sharif at the earliest. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting where the prime minister also issued the directive to pursue the matter vigorously.

A cabinet member told Dawn the government had already sent a request to the British government for the PML-N leader's repatriation but it would now send a fresh application. He said besides a normal application, a formal request for his extradition would also be made. "Although we have no extradition treaty with the United Kingdom, wanted people can be repatriated under special arrangements as we had also handed over some people to the UK," the cabinet member said.

Last week, the IHC Tuesday came down heavily on the Imran Khan-led government that it allowed former Sharif to go abroad without informing the court and it was up to the dispensation to take steps for ensuring the latter's return to the country. Sharif left Pakistan for the United Kingdom for medical treatment in November last year.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar told a bench comprising Justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani that Pakistan's Foreign Office implemented the court-issued non-bailable arrest warrants without delay through the Pakistan High Commission in the UK on September 17, Geo News reported. Meanwhile, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in a money laundering case on Monday from the Lahore High Court. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials took him into custody from the premises after his bail plea was rejected on account of alleged money-laundering and maintaining assets beyond known sources of income, according to Gulf News. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

If Sanju is consistent in this edition, he will play all formats for India soon: Shane Warne

Sanju Samson is peerless when it comes to talent quotient and Shane Warne hopes the flamboyant Rajasthan Royals batsman has a consistent 2020 IPL and establishes himself across formats in the Indian team. The clamour to have the enormously ...

Gauhati HC issues notices to Centre, Assam govt, OIL for drilling inside forest

Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre, Assam government, Oil India and different agencies in a case related to granting permission to the PSU to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent...

Historic verdict, should bring an end to issue: MM Joshi on Babri case judgement

Former Union minister and BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Wednesday termed historic a special CBI court verdict acquitting all the 32 accused, including him, in the Babri masjid demolition case. I will say only one thing Jai Jai Shri Ram, S...

Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case

A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn told a judge Tuesday that she recently updated President Donald Trump on the case and asked him not to issue a pardon for her client. The attorney, Sidney Powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020